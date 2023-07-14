The Minnesota Timberwolves, at the moment, have one roster spot left open, presumably letting a few youngsters duke it out during Summer League to see who deserves to latch on to the main roster. And on Thursday night during Summer League action in Vegas, one player in particular made a loud case as to why the team must give him a chance, especially when he has franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards in his corner.

During the second quarter of the Timberwolves' Summer League tilt against the Sacramento Kings, DJ Carton found himself with the ball at the top of the key following an offensive rebound. He then easily breezed past the Kings' defenders, getting all the way to the rim with his incredible speed and threw down a nasty left-handed hammer jam right over Kessler Edwards as if he wasn't there.

"TAKE THAT WITH YOU!" DJ Carton with AUTHORITY 🔥 LIVE on NBA TV: https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk pic.twitter.com/YFpIPwdTpC — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2023

In the aftermath of Carton's dunk, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had something to say on his Instagram story, hyping up the 22-year old highflyer. Edwards said that when he saw Carton have a runway towards the hoop, there was only going to be one outcome.

“I knew it was boom time when you took off,” Edwards said. “I played with him in Top 100 camp. I knew it was boom time when you took off, I said, ‘uh oh'. Boogsh. Try somebody. That n***a be catching n****s.”



In the G-League circuit, DJ Carton, who played with the Timberwolves' G-League affiliate last season, has been making a name for himself as one of their most must-see highflying guards. Carton seemingly gets to the rim at will, using his rapid footspeed to get by defenders with ease, and when he's at the rim, he makes sure to finish with aplomb.

His three-point shot is rapidly improving as well, so if he continues to pop up on the highlight reel, he may have a chance to at least get his feet wet in the NBA. However, the Timberwolves' depth at the guard positions may be too much for Carton to overcome, as he has the likes of Mike Conley, Shake Milton, and Jordan McLaughlin playing above him.