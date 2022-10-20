Anthony Edwards’ hilariously savage take on not getting to dunk on Rudy Gobert anymore

The Rudy Gobert era in Minnesota is underway. Gobert made his season debut with the Timberwolves on Wednesday night. They hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in the team’s season opener. Gobert had a massive game, dropping a team-high 23 points to go with 16 rebounds. Prior to the game, T’Wolves forward Anthony Edwards sat down with ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe to talk about a number of things, including Gobert.

Edwards was asked if he is going to miss dunking on Gobert now that he is a teammate.

“I’m happy he’s on my team — for his sake,” Edwards said jokingly. He is clearly having a little fun after having dunked on Gobert when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.

Lowe ranked Edwards as one of his top five most intriguing players to watch this year. He is coming off a breakout season in which Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 44 percent from the field, 36 percent from downtown and 79 percent from the charity stripe.

With Gobert added to a starting lineup that already included both Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAngelo Russell, the sky is the limit. The T’Wolves were among the best offensive teams in the NBA last season. Gobert is a 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner.

That addition has helped create a ton of optimism in Minneapolis. Opening night did nothing to sway that sentiment either. Edwards and Towns combined to shoot 6-for-27 and yet Minnesota still almost went wire to wire for the 115-108 win.