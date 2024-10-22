Minnesota Timberwolves No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards wants to solidify his GOAT status with the franchise and the entire state of Minnesota. In pursuing that quest, he's looking to another Timberwolves legend: Kevin Garnett. The All-NBA shooting guard spoke with ESPN about his inspiration to perform for his city.



“KG (Kevin Garnett), the best Minnesota basketball player of all time,” Edwards said. “And right now, I'm trying to go for that. “



Edwards is making his case in only his fifth season. He's already been a part of two all-star games, in addition to making an All-NBA team last season. Not to mention, his statistical averages have jumped in nearly every category. Edwards helped the Timberwolves to 56 wins, the second-most in franchise history.



The Timberwolves and Edwards savagely knocked off the Phoenix Suns in a first-round sweep. He averaged 31.0 points, eight rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the four games. Then, they took on the reigning championship squad, the Denver Nuggets. In a grueling series, Minnesota eliminated Denver in seven games and moved on to the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.



Although Edwards' confidence was on cloud nine, the Mavericks proved too much to handle. They exploited the interior, and had more youth, and experience, thanks to Kyrie Irving's quest in two NBA finals. Also, Luka Doncic didn't make matters any easier for a young Timberwolves squad.



While Minnesota lost in five games, it was a very promising season where there wasn't much expectation in a stacked Western Conference. Now, the tide is looking different. The Timberwolves traded away Karl-Anthony Towns in a shocking move before the season.

Will Anthony Edwards have a Kevin Garnett-type of impact for the Timberwolves?

Regardless of one franchise player being sent to the Big Apple, Edwards makes his point clear about being with Minnesota for the long term. “If I can, I'm trying to be here for my whole career,” Edwards says. “I ain't trying to go nowhere.”



Loyalty seems to be a dying breed in the NBA nowadays. Player movement is extremely important, but players like Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan were few who stayed with their respective franchises for the entirety of their careers. Edwards' inspiration, Garnett, tried to stay with the Timberwolves but dealt with a lack of winning, and bad front-office mismanagement. As a result, Garnett requested a trade to the Boston Celtics and won his first and only NBA championship.



If Edwards has a similar path to Garnett remains to be seen. However, the former Georgia basketball standout has made it clear about where he wants to be.