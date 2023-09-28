There's an interesting aura surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves right now. With the ascent of Anthony Edwards during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, there are questions about who's the “top dog” in Minnesota. Is it already Edwards, or is it still Karl-Anthony Towns (who also had an excellent FIBA World Cup)? This question is likely to be asked in the lead-up to the season.

If you were to ask Anthony Edwards about this debate with Karl-Anthony Towns, though, he'd find it pointless. In a recent interview, the Timberwolves star shrugged off any debates or discussions about who's the number one option for the team, per The Athletic.

“That’s what people try to do, man,” Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said. “They try to, like, break you up. Who’s the best player, you or KAT? Or who should take the last shot, you or KAT? And I don’t think it’s about any of that.”

The Timberwolves have long been Karl-Anthony Towns' team. There was a brief period where Jimmy Butler was the leader, but for the most part, it was the KAT show. After Edwards' arrival, though, the dynamic has shifted dramatically. Edwards' rapid ascent towards stardom puts him on the trajectory of leading this team.

By all accounts, both Ant and KAT get along great. The star Timberwolves duo will try to bring Minnesota to the top of the NBA for the first time in franchise history. They have the talent to make some noise in the West and threaten the balance. Can they put it all together this year?