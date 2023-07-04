Anthony Edwards has a message for the “females” after inking his five-year, max contract extension worth up to $260 million. Edwards posted a video on his Instagram of himself and his girlfriend, which is when he made a loyal declaration.

"She the only one." Anthony Edwards has a message to the females trying come up off his new $260 million max extension deal with the Timberwolves 😅 (via theanthonyedwards_/IG) pic.twitter.com/x2IIL5VIbx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

“She the only one,” Edwards says in the video. After initially filming his girlfriend, he then points the camera to his dog and says, “no, her.” His girlfriend can be heard laughing in the background.

Anthony Edwards is the face of the Timberwolves?

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Karl-Anthony Towns is a terrific player. Rudy Gobert is a superb defender in the post. However, Anthony Edwards is emerging as the face of the Timberwolves.

He's certainly going to be a very rich man as a result of his new contract, but this is about more than money. Instead, it's about a 21-year old with an extremely bright future. Minnesota is clearly looking to build around him moving forward.

Although he's a young player, Edwards has already spent three seasons in the NBA. This past year he averaged 24.6 points per game across 79 contests, both of which are career highs. Additionally, Edwards shot 45.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep. He also displayed improved rebounding and court vision prowess, averaging 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Timberwolves have a young superstar on their roster and one has to wonder if Karl-Anthony Towns might be traded at some point. If Minnesota struggles during the 2023-24 season, that will be a potential storyline to monitor. If Minnesota performs well, then perhaps Edwards and Towns can lead the Timberwolves to the playoffs.