MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch didn’t mince words before Thursday night’s 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He challenged his team to embrace the pressure of the Western Conference playoff race, making it clear that now is the time to prove their championship potential.

“It’s been this way for a while… The Western Conference has been this way since season open,” Finch said pregame. “I think it’s good for the players to feel a little bit of pressure… 55 games into the season, we got to start becoming who we really can be.”

The Timberwolves currently sit in third place in the Western Conference standings, trailing the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder. Minnesota has been among the West’s top teams all season, but their consistency has been tested. Turnovers and slow starts on offense have cost them key games, including these last few against the Cavaliers and Bucks. Finch made it clear that players must thrive under these high-pressure moments if they want to contend.

“The other night we didn’t play well. We’re gonna flush it down the drain and move on,” he said. “But I think it’s important to realize that all these games are going to really matter when we add them all up at the end of the season. If that brings a pressure that players aren’t able to handle, then they’re maybe not players we need to go to war with.”

Minnesota is in the middle of a back-to-back, having played Wednesday and taking the court again Thursday with the All-Star break approaching Finch emphasized the importance of setting the tone early.

“We’re both fighting for a lot… We talked all month about this stretch of games and how important it was for us to get as many wins as possible, so coming out of break we really knew where we stood.”

A major focus for Finch is increasing production beyond Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves have leaned heavily on their star, but diversifying the offense is crucial.

“Being able to establish great rhythm and ball movement, transition certainly helps too,” Finch said when asked about what’s key to raising production outside of Edwards.

Terrence Shannon Jr.’s breakout game against Milwaukee was an example of the impact role players need to make. His aggressiveness and energy helped the Timberwolves fight back into the game against the Bucks. Finch praised his effort, emphasizing that consistency from everyone is the key to success.

With the playoffs fast approaching, every game holds weight. The Western Conference is a tough battleground, and Finch’s words reflect the urgency of this stretch run.

“One thing I do enjoy about the break is you come back hyper-focused on things you know you can improve on or that you can change. Then there's a lot of things you might not be able to affect at this point in the season, and those things, if you double down on them, should pay dividends,” Finch said about the All-Star break.

The Timberwolves have the talent, but their ability to meet Finch’s challenge will determine if they’re ready to take the next step toward true championship contention.