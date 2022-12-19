By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Minnesota Timberwolves fans are left satisfied by the performance of their team Monday night, with the T’wolves destroying the Chicago Bulls at home, 150-126. Perhaps no fan was left happier than the lucky one whose Christmas wish came true when D’Angelo Russell gave him his game-worn shoes.

Christmas came early this year 💙 pic.twitter.com/cqYLaiPyYF — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 19, 2022

Those are the same pair of shoes that Russell played in while torching the Bulls for 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the floor. Russell was especially accurate from behind the arc, as he knocked down seven of 10 3-point attempts. He also collected eight assists in 37 minutes of action. He played the role of a perfect sidekick to Anthony Edwards who also had his way against Chicago’s defense. Edwards went off for 37 points on 13-for-25 shooting and even added a highlight near the end with an exclamation windmill dunk. With Minnesota missing both their big men in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the pressure to perform was high on Russell and Edwards.

It’s always great to see NBA players interact nicely with the fans, but Russell took it a step further by leaving his supporter with a souvenir. Hopefully for Russell and the Timberwolves, this gesture will earn them some good karma points as they continue to move away from a recent three-game slide.

Minnesota, which is back to .500 with a 15-15 record, has now won two games in a row and can extend their streak to three games when the Timberwolves welcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Twin Cities this coming Monday night.