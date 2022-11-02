There’s been a lot of talk about Anthony Edwards’ eating habits after Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns blatantly called him out for his affinity to fast food. As it turns out, Edwards did put on weight during the offseason, but most of it has been muscle.

Be that as it may, even the Timberwolves star himself admits that his conditioning just isn’t right at this point in the season. Edwards is not too worried, though, and he believes that it’s only going to be a matter of time before he gets back on track (via Chris Hine of the StarTribune [paywalled]):

“I feel like I lost some of my powers,” Edwards confessed.

“I’m just waiting for my legs to get under me 100 percent and I’ll be all right.”

The Timberwolves have already played seven games so far this season, and shockingly, Edwards has yet to record a single dunk. The fact that his legs haven’t been as reliable as they were in past years seems to be the main reason behind the same.

Entering the season, the Timberwolves had Edwards listed at 239 lbs. He says that he’s now lost nine pounds, but at the same time, he doesn’t want the team to make any changes to his listed weight:

“Nah, I don’t mind it,” Edwards said. “I would like people to think I’m heavy so they would think my first step is not as quick and it’s probably a little quicker.”

The Timberwolves haven’t exactly been red-hot out the gates, and Edwards’ conditioning could be a major factor in the same. Once he gets his legs under him, however, the rest of the NBA better be ready.