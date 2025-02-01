The Washington Wizards visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Mike Conley is on the injury report listed as questionable. Conley is dealing with a sprained right thumb after going for six points and six assists against the Phoenix Suns. Here's everything we know about Mike Conley's injury and his playing status vs. the Wizards.

Mike Conley injury stats vs. Wizards

Given Mike Conley is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is it could go either way in terms of his availability. Conley was ruled out for the Timberwolves' 138-113 win against the Utah Jazz.

Amid a five-game winning streak, the Timberwolves will look to extend it to six with a win against the Wizards. After a lackluster start, Minnesota has found its stride by going 7-3 in its last ten games. The Timberwolves have improved to 27-21 and are trailing the LA Clippers by one game for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Spearheaded by Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, who finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in Thursday's win against the Jazz, the Timberwolves have turned their season around. However, in a competitive Western Conference, keeping themselves afloat will be a challenge between now and the end of the regular season.

Conley has been plagued by nagging injuries all season long. Perhaps it's led to lackluster performances in his last few games; supplying four and six points in wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns after scoring a season-high 18 points in a 115-114 win against the Dallas Mavericks on January 22. Conley is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in his 18th NBA season.

The Timberwolves defeated the Wizards in a 120-106 blowout in their last meeting. Edwards' 51 points led five players in double figures, including Julius Randle (20 points), while Conley added seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Edwards nearly topped his 53-point career-high.

However, when it comes to the question of if Mike Conley is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is maybe.