Rudy Gobert punched teammate Kyle Anderson while on the Minnesota Timberwolves bench, and the shocking move has resulted in criticism from many corners, including Jalen Rose on the ESPN broadcast.

Jalen Rose appeared to be disgusted by what he saw, and the analyst and former player did not hold back.

“That’s a sucker punch by Rudy Gobert. It’s unnecessary,” Rose said. “When you do something like that, you just don’t get the kind of respect you think you’re gonna get.”

The incident occurred during a timeout. After the punch was thrown, Gobert was escorted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out of the game by the Minnesota staff, while Anderson remained in the Minnesota rotation.

The punch occurred with less than 5 minutes to play in the first half as the Timberwolves were taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Trailing by 12 points, Anderson appeared to make a couple of remarks to Gobert. The veteran threw a right-hand punch in response. The punch appeared to hit Anderson in the chest.

The game is clearly an important one for the Timberwolves as they look to improve their play-in position. If the Timberwolves beat the Pelicans, they will assure themselves of finishing no worse than the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament. A Minnesota in combined with a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Utah Jazz, would put the Timberwolves in the 7th position.

If the T-Wolves lose, they would enter the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed.

Gobert, Minnesota’s starter at center, had 2 points and 3 rebounds at the time of the incident.