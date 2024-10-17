Newly acquired center Karl-Anthony Towns appears to have assimilated well into his New York Knicks threads since being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns has shaken off a rough start to the preseason and shown flashes of the floor spacing and versatility that Knicks fans hope will vault them up to the same level as the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

Still, it seems that the big man still harbors some love for his former team, the Timberwolves, with whom he enjoyed a run to the Western Conference a season ago. On Wednesday evening, Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods were in attendance at the Billie Eilish concert at Madison Square Garden, but during the performance, Towns was busy watching a live stream of the Timberwolves taking on the Chicago Bulls during preseason action, per Woods' Instagram.

What Towns was watching unfold wasn't a great performance for the Timberwolves, as Minnesota was blasted by Chicago despite most of their key pieces, including Julius Randle (acquired in the Towns trade) suiting up to play.

The Timberwolves now have just one more tune up game before things get underway for real next week.

How much will the Timberwolves miss KAT?

Probably quite a bit.

While he had some well-documented flaws, Towns ultimately turned himself into one of the greatest shooting big men of all time for the Timberwolves, providing immense versatility on both ends of the floor and allowing Minnesota to run a two big lineup with himself and Rudy Gobert that eventually knocked out the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in this past postseason.

The Timberwolves' haul in return included both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. On paper, DiVincenzo's fit with the team would appear to be a little more seamless, as he is a prototypical floor spacer who doesn't need the ball in his hands in order to affect the defense.

However, Randle profiles more as the type of player who likes to play in isolation and take a few dribbles to get to his spot, something that may not be a perfect fit alongside Anthony Edwards, who himself obviously mostly runs the show for Minnesota.

Still, there's arguably more pure talent on the Timberwolves now than there was at this time a year ago, and that's something for fans to be excited about.

The Timberwolves are set to kick off their 2024-25 NBA season on October 22 on the road vs the Los Angeles Lakers.