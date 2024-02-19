Draymond Green pokes fun at the Minnesota Timberwolves

During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Draymond Green was present. He wasn't a spectator, however. The Golden State Warriors forward was part of TNT's announcing crew for the main event itself. Green is one of the more outspoken personalities in basketball, and he's known to never hold back his thoughts. This time, his comments poked fun at Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns finished Sunday's game with 50 points, scoring the most out of all the participating players. During the fourth quarter, once the Timberwolves big man hit the 40-point mark, Green couldn't help but poke fun at Minnesota.

“This is like the old Minnesota days. KAT (Towns) has got 40, they're down 20,” Green said, per ClutchPoints.

While the Timberwolves look like top contenders as of late, the case wasn't so years ago, before the days of Anthony Edwards.

Back then, a young Karl-Anthony Towns played year after year with rosters that struggled to make the playoffs. Besides the last two seasons, the only time Towns and the Timberwolves clinched a postseason berth was during their 2017-18 campaign.

Simultaneously, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors had been a dominant dynasty in the past decade, winning four Championships to go with consistent playoff appearances.

Still, times change, and it seems that the tables have somehow turned. With Edwards and Rudy Gobert alongside Towns, the Timberwolves have been a headache for the rest of the league this year. As for the Warriors, father time is slowly catching up to their stars, and the team looks far from what fans witnessed during their heyday.