The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t seen their 2022-23 season go according to plan, and they attempted to remedy their issues by picking up Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. Conley made his debut for the Timberwolves on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, but ended up partaking in a blowout loss for Minnesota.

Conley didn’t have a horrible game (9 PTS, 3 AST, 1 REB, 2 STL, 3/7 FGM) but it’s clear that even with him on board taking on a bigger playmaking role for the team, there’s still a lot of work for this team to do. The good news is that Conley believes the Timberwolves can only go up from here, and offered a silver lining after getting destroyed by his former team in his first game with his new team.

“This team hasn’t reached the potential that is out there, and that’s an exciting thing. Coming in here and being a part of that, and hopefully helping that develop really quickly and allowing us to get to the playoffs and make a run at it.” – Mike Conley, The Athletic

The Timberwolves certainly have the potential to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but so far, not much has gone right for them this season. On paper, Conley looks like a good fit for this team, but he needs time to adapt to a new offense that is run much differently than the Utah Jazz offense he is coming from. It’s a work in progress, but Conley certainly believes the ceiling for Minnesota is high, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he can help them reach that ceiling.