The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to build upon last season's run to the playoffs. They held off the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament to earn the eighth seed in the Western Conference before falling in five games to the Denver Nuggets. In order to do so, they'll need continued development from promising young wing Jaden McDaniels. Jaden McDaniels has yet to play this season but he was recently upgraded to questionable on the Timberwolves injury report as per Alan Horton, the Wolves radio announcer.

Jaden McDaniels (left calf) upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night vs. Hawks. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) October 29, 2023

Jaden McDaniels has yet to make his 2023-24 season debut for the Timberwolves as he has been out due to a calf injury. He suffered a hand injury late last season but had since recovered from that. The change in McDaniel's' injury status doesn't necessarily mean that he could play against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, only that his return getting closer.

The No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, McDaniels recently signed a contract extension with the Wolves worth $136 million over five years. He's emerged as one of the top, young defensive wings in the NBA.

Last season, McDaniels became a fixture in the starting lineup after coming off the bench for his first two seasons. He averaged 12.1 points per game, 3,9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 51.7 percent shooting from the field, 39.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 73.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

With McDaniels and Anthony Edwards, the Wolves potentially have one of the best defensive wing tandems in the NBA.