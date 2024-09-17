At this point in the offseason, most NBA teams are gearing up for training camp and filling out their camp rosters with hopeful invitees. There are a few quality NBA veterans available though and the Minnesota Timberwolves added two of them to their training camp roster this week as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Wolves signed Skylar Mays and Eugene Omoruyi on Monday. Both players have varying levels of NBA experience. Although contract details were not immediately available, it's likely that both contracts are camp deals and both players would have to make the roster.

As it stands, the Timberwolves have 14 guaranteed standard contracts on their roster. Both Mays and Omoruyi could be in play for the 15th and final roster spot. That's assuming the Timberwolves don't choose to leave the roster spot open going into the regular season.

Omoruyi is eligible for a two-way contract given that he only has three years of NBA experience. Mays is no longer eligible for a two-way deal as he has four years of experience. Although the Wolves have all three of their two-way contracts filled, they do not count against the cap and the Wolves could replace them at any time.

Skylar Mays could give Timberwolves a good backup guard



Mays split last season between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. Mays was on a standard contract with the Blazers, but once the Blazers cut him he signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. Mays then split his time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Mays was the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played two seasons with the Hawks before joining the Blazers for the 2022-23 season. Last season, Mays appeared in 17 games for the Lakers and shot 40 percent from three-point range.

He holds career averages of 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 44.5 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He could be a cheap option for the Timberwolves to keep at the end of the bench.

Eugene Omoruyi could give Timberwolves backup wing



Omoruyi went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but was signed to a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury during his rookie year and was cut by the team.

Following his recovery from injury, he resurfaced on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2022-23. The Thunder would ultimately cut him and he would join the Detroit Pistons for the rest of the season.

Omoruyi was recently waived by the Washington Wizards after appearing in 43 games for the team during the 2023-24 season. He holds career averages of 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field and 66.4 percent shooting from the three-point line. He could be a two-way option for the Timberwolves.