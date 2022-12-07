By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It didn’t take long for ex-Los Angeles Lakers swingman Matt Ryan to find a new home, as the 25-year-old is now heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ryan is reportedly joining the Timberwolves on a two-way contract, which means he could join the team in 50 games this 2022-23 season.

It remains to be seen how significant of a role Ryan will play for Minnesota, but there’s no doubt the team could make use of his skillset. The Timberwolves could really use some shooting boost from beyond the arc, as they currently rank 27th in the league on 3-point shooting at 32.6 percent.

In the 12 games he played for the Lakers, Matt Ryan made 12 of his 35 attempts from deep for a 37.1 percent shooting. He also averaged just 10.8 minutes per game for Los Angeles, so perhaps he could thrive even more with a bump in his playing time.

Ryan has already proven that he can step up big time when needed. Remember his clutch triple for the Lakers to help them send the game against the New Orleans Pelicans to overtime? LA went on to win that match, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Ryan’s heroics.

The Lakers have released Matt Ryan, per @ShamsCharania In early November, Ryan knocked down this clutch three to send the game into OT, in which the Lakers would go on and win the game.pic.twitter.com/9ofgUXe7OC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 1, 2022

The Lakers waived Matt Ryan early this December in a move that is largely seen as a way to open a roster spot in preparation for the December 15 trade date. By that point, players who signed a contract in the summer become trade eligible.

Meanwhile, in a corresponding move for the Timberwolves, they released AJ Lawson to make room for Ryan’s signing. Lawson previously held one of the team’s two-way contract spots.