Right before the Minnesota Timberwolves kicked off their season, Minnesota made waves by signing Rudy Gobert to a three-year extension. Gobert didn’t confirm the deal's specifics after the Timberwolves lost 110-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener. Still, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year acknowledged his happiness at staying in Minnesota while structuring his new contract to make his team more competitive.

“I think it was about finding a win-win situation,” Gobert said. “I’m happy here. My family is happy here. I want to win a championship here — and also, my next year’s contract was really high. So (it was) about to allow the team to keep our guys, and also that was the win for the Timberwolves, but to keep me for a longer term was great for both of us. And also just giving me more stability long-term, I think, was what we were looking for.

“So I’m really grateful, I’m really happy, and now the goal is still the same. Regardless if we would have had a deal or not, the goal is to win a championship.”

In his previous contract, Gobert had a $46.6 million player option for 2025-26. His new deal overrides that option while adding more years to his commitment to the Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference finals last season for the first time in two decades.

Why Rudy Gobert signed an extension with the Timberwolves

Gobert spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Jazz before the Timberwolves acquired him in a trade that cost them several players including Game 1's opposing swingman Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round draft picks.

“I think it’s about finding balance,” Gobert said. “Every year, every time I sign a contract, I always try to leave a little bit for the team, be able to realize that I’m grateful to be able to play on what I’m earning. Being from where I come from, it’s an amazing blessing, and at the same time, being able to not be too greedy and leave some on the table for our competitiveness as a team. I think it’s important. I’m grateful that I’ve had great people around me.”

Last season, Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, his first with the Timberwolves. Minnesota traded fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks three weeks ago in a deal for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, making Gobert’s interior dominance even more valuable to the Timberwolves. So, the goal clearly was to make sure Gobert was locked up long-term.

“It’s never been about money, but even more at this point in my career, it’s about being where I feel at home and where I can win a championship,” Gobert said. “These guys, from players to coaches to the organization, embraced me and believed in me and gave me the opportunity to be the best version of myself.”