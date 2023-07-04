Anthony Edwards just signed a five-year designated rookie max extension that could be worth up to $260 million. Sure enough, his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Rudy Gobert couldn't be any happier.

Gobert, who joined the Timberwolves last offseason via trade from the Utah Jazz, was really hyped up for Edwards. On his Instagram Story, the Frenchman shared the news about the extension and offered an encouraging two-word message for the superstar: “Keep rising.”

Rudy Gobert's message to Anthony Edwards after $260 million deal with #Timberwolves — "Keep rising." pic.twitter.com/gxNDHAqAVT — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 3, 2023

It was definitely a well-deserved extension for Ant-Man after he proved in 2022-23 that he's the present and the future of the franchise. Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from deep.

Edwards was Minnesota's best player last season, often carrying the team especially when Karl-Anthony Towns was struggling. With that said, there was never really any doubt that he would be getting the maximum extension from the Timberwolves.

With this extension, the Timberwolves ensured that they'll be able to keep one of the best young players and a potential future MVP in Edwards. Of course they still have a lot of work to do in order to field a contender, but the important thing is they already have a foundational piece they can build around.

Minnesota now has three max players on the roster, with Edwards joining both Towns and Rudy Gobert. It remains to be seen if the trio can actually elevate the team to contender status, though it's easy to be optimistic about the team's direction with Edwards locked for the years to come.