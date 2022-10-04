The Minnesota Timberwolves had high hopes entering the season after the addition of defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert. However, the Timberwolves’ concerns shifted to Karl-Anthony Towns’ well-being, especially after reports came out that the star center lost nearly 20 pounds because of a serious illness that caused him to be hospitalized.

An earlier report didn’t mention the true nature of the non-COVID illness Towns went through that clearly took a physical toll on him. But in the most recent ESPN report, it was revealed that the reason for Towns’ hospitalization was a severe throat infection.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote: “Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized last week with a throat infection that caused him trouble breathing and forced him to be on bed rest for days, sources told ESPN.”

With the day of the season opener drawing nearer, this is certainly a cause for some alarm for Timberwolves fans. However, despite only being “cleared to walk” this past Saturday to attend a team event, it appears as if Karl-Anthony Towns is recuperating nicely from his worrying illness.

“I’m still recovering. I’m still getting better,” Towns told reporters. “There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball [during the illness].”

KAT, in addition to his recent respiratory sickness, also had stem-cell treatments and platelet-rich plasma injections in various parts of his limbs. The Timberwolves will hope that there will be no long-term injury complications for the 26-year old star big man, whom they signed to a four-year, $224 million extension that kicks in two seasons from now.

Training camp would have been the ideal time for Gobert and Towns to get more accustomed to playing with each other. In a league increasingly dominated by small-ball, the Timberwolves are trying a different path to title contention. Nonetheless, it’s now going to take even more time for the new-look Timberwolves to build chemistry after Towns’ worrying bout with sickness.

In addition to missing the start of training camp, Karl-Anthony Towns will also be unable to suit up during the Timberwolves’ preseason opener against old friend Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat as he seeks out to regain the conditioning that his recent illness sapped.