The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to have an interesting trade deadline. They have played better of late after a slow start, now competing for a playoff spot at 27-26.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Rudy Gobert, has stepped up as well. It was a surprising move in the offseason when the Timberwolves acquired Gobert, especially since they gave up a ton. Furthermore, with a star center in Karl-Anthony Towns, it was a questionable deal.

Towns has not played since November 28th and remains out with a right calf strain. When he returns to action, it will be integral to Minnesota’s success to get him and Gobert to fit and play together to the best of their ability.

Star guard Anthony Edwards is having an outstanding campaign, averaging 24.9 points per game along with 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three. The 21-year-old is having the best season of his career and has been a big part of the Timberwolves’ surge up the standings.

D’Angelo Russell and Gobert have also improved drastically. Russell is averaging 20.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.6 steals, with 44-43-60 shooting splits over the last five games. It has been a great stretch from the point guard, which has helped Minnesota. Meanwhile, Gobert is now up to 13.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on the season, shooting 67.5 percent from the floor. Backup center Naz Reid has played great during this stretch as well.

The trade deadline will be important for the Timberwolves in the wide-open West. With that said, here is the nightmare scenario for the Timberwolves for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Trading D’Angelo Russell For A Small Return

D’Angelo Russell’s trade rumors have been conflicted between reports that Minnesota wants to trade him and that they want to keep him with his recent play. Whatever they decide, the Timberwolves should not move him for a small return. They are right in the middle of the playoff hunt in the West, and trading him away for a small return would be a mistake. Russell is in the last year of his deal and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

It wouldn’t be the worst thing for Minnesota to trade Russell, but if they do, it has to be for a good haul. Russell may not be a star anymore like he was with the Brooklyn Nets, but he is still a quality point guard.

There are multiple teams on the trade market that are looking for an upgrade at the point guard position. Teams like the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns could be interested in Russell. If Minnesota decides to trade him, it may have to be a multi-team trade, as they may not get equal value in a straight-up deal.

They may decide to keep Russell, which would be a fine decision as he is playing at a high level. If the Timberwolves do move on, they should look to add depth and make sure to get a solid return.

This trade deadline will be crucial for Minnesota after their big offseason move for Gobert. Getting Towns back into the lineup will be beneficial, and they hope to get him and Gobert on the same page. If the Timberwolves continue to play how they have of late, they will make it back to the playoffs for the second straight season.