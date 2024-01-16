The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Timberwolves are 28-11 this season, and they are coming off two straight wins. Their record puts them first in the Western Conference on the season. Anthony Edwards has led the team all season as he averages 26.0 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He also leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns also averages over 20 points per game while Rudy Gobert records a double-double per game. As a team, the Timberwolves score just over 113 points per game this season. The Timberwolves will come into this game with a healthy lineup.

The Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, but they are coming off a win against the Washington Wizards. Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovich were out for the win, but Jalen Duren and Alec Burks really picked up the slack. On the season, Duren is averaging 14.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. Bogdanovich is still questionable for the game with his calf injury while Cunningham will have his knee re-evaluated any day now.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Pistons Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -12 (-106)

Moneyline: -850

Detroit Pistons: +12 (-114)

Moneyline: +590

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves play very good defense. They are number one in the NBA in points allowed per game, and they hold teams to the worst field goal percentage. Opponents also have the sixth-worst three-point percentage against Minnesota. The Pistons are without Cunningham and maybe Bogdanovich, their two top scorers. As long as Minnesota continues playing tough defense, they will cover this spread.

The Timberwolves are not the best scoring team, but the Pistons are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. Opponents have the sixth-best field goal percentage and seventh-best three-point percentage against the Pistons this season. Minnesota is not a high-scoring team, but they could easily put up above their season average in this game.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit is not a good team, but they are coming off a win Monday night. In that game, the Pistons shot 55.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three. Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks combined for 82 total points. Burks had 34 points off the bench. The reason I mention this is because these three players need to repeat this success in order to cover the spread. If those three can find a way to combine for just 60-65 points, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are the better team. They are the best team in the Western Conference taking on the worst team in the NBA. I know the Pistons are coming off a win in which they played very well, but I do not think they can do that two games in a row. For this reason, I am taking the Timberwolves to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Timberwolves-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -12 (-106), Over 220.5 (-110)