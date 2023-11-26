Who comes out on top in this one? Check out our NBA odds series for our Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

Our next game takes us to the Western Conference as the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-12).

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in first-place in the Northwest Division and they've won 10 of their last 12 games heading into this contest. They were winners of three-straight before their last 124-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Still, the Timberwolves are one of the streakier teams in the NBA and they stand a great chance to start another run against the Grizzlies here.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently last in the Southwest and their season is hardly anything like fans expected it be at this point. While they're 3-7 in their last 10 games, those are the only wins of their season thus far. They're currently on a three-game skid and their injury report seems to get longer and longer each game. As relatively short underdogs, this could be a good spot for a win at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Grizzlies Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-112)

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The chemistry between Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has been getting better with each passing game and with the pair playing well right now, the Grizzlies round out a scary frontcourt with Anthony Edwards at the helm of the backcourt. Edwards is taking a massive leap in his development as a superstar and clearly he's the type of player that can achieve multiple MVP-level seasons. He's averaging 26.7 PPG, six rebounds, five assists, and he's even leading the team in steals with more than one per game. Paired with a multiple-time DPOY in Rudy Gobert, this Timberwolves defense can cause droughts for any team in the NBA.

They'll be without Jaden McDaniels ahead of this game, but the Timberwolves have been able to stay relatively healthy throughout this opening part of the season. No one player on their offense has the pressure of carrying the scoring load and a player like Naz Reid is helping to lead the scoring off the bench. The Timberwolves just need to play their type of basketball and they should come away with the rather easy win in this one.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies have been plagued by injuries, suspension, and have just been having some bad luck to start this season. We've hardly been able to see them at full-strength and with both Ja Morant and Steven Adams gone, this lineup seems lost at many points. If that wasn't enough, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard both continue to be hurt and won't be playing this game. Xavier Tillman is out as well, so we've been seeing a patchwork team put together on a nightly basis from Memphis. Of course, this provides a great opportunity for role players to step into the lineup and provide meaningful minutes for their team.

Derrick Rose has been playing great as of late and he still shows flashes of witty scoring around the hoop and an ability to pass the ball. He's done a fantastic job of molding his game to the game as it changes and he's a huge catalyst for the Grizzlies as their main stars sit out. Ziaire Williams could see extended minutes here as well, so expect him to try and get a shot up every time he finds a look. Jaren Jackson Jr. will have a tough game on his hands with both Gobert and Towns in the paint, but there's a reason he's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This game always turns out to be interesting and in today's NBA, absolutely anything can happen. We watched the shorthanded Utah Jazz stun the New Orleans Pelicans last night with an inexperienced roster, so we can never underestimate the moment and the ability of players to step up in situations where they have to. If the Grizzlies can find their rhythm and play hard, they could cover the points as underdogs.

However, the Timberwolves are just one of the better teams in the NBA right now. They have a rare combination of success on both offense and defense, giving them a big advantage over these Grizzlies. As long as they stick to their game plan and limit turnovers, they should be able to cruise to a win and cover this spread. Let's go with the Timberwolves for our prediction.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -7 (-108)