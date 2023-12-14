We're here at American Airlines to share our NBA odds series while making a Timberwolves-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to the heart of Texas as they face the Dallas Mavericks today. We're here at American Airlines to share our NBA odds series while making a Timberwolves-Mavericks prediction and pick for a big game in Dallas.

The Timberwolves lost 121-107 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Initially, it was 29-29 after the first quarter. The Wolves trailed 59-52 at halftime. Then, they cut the deficit to four points when they entered the fourth quarter, but things fell apart and it led to a loss. Anthony Edwards did not play as he dealt with a hop injury. Therefore, Mike Conley led the Wolves with 17 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert had eight points and eight rebounds.

Naz Reid added 17 points off the bench. Overall, the Timberwolves shot 44 percent from the field, including 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Wolves also shot 73.7 percent from the free-throw line. Sadly, they only had five steals and three blocks.

The Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 127-125 on Tuesday. Ultimately, it was 106-106 when Luka Doncic hit a jump shot to give the Mavs the lead. The Mavericks built a 7-point lead and barely held off the Lakers. Significantly, Doncic led the way with 33 points and 17 assists. Dante Exum added 26 points. Meanwhile, Grant Williams added 19 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. exploded off the bench with 32 points. Overall, the Mavs shot 49.4 percent from the field, including 48.8 percent from the 3-point line. The Mavericks also shot 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. Also, the Mavs forced 15 turnovers.

The Mavericks lead the all-time regular-season head-to-head series 76-56. Conversely, the Wolves won 2 of 3 last season against the Mavericks. The Wolves defeated the Mavs 124-121 in Dallas last season in the one game. Regardless, the teams have split the last 10 games overall, and the Mavs are 4-1 in five home games against the Timberwolves.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Mavericks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves have been one of the surprise good teams in the league as they are 17-5 to start the season. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going as they encounter a difficult challenge on the road.

Edwards is questionable to play tonight. Thus, the Wolves would have to compensate for him if he does not play, as he averages 24.4 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Towns will need to do more, as he comes in averaging 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Gobert is averaging 13.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 61.3 percent from the field. Reid comes into the game with 12.8 points per game. Also, he is shooting 49.5 percent from the field.

The Timberwolves are solid in shooting, ranking eighth in field-goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 14th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Wolves are excellent at the charity stripe, ranking 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, Gobert helps patrol the boards as the Wolves rank fifth in rebounds. But the Timberwolves still struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 22nd in turnovers. Despite that, they protect the rim efficiently, ranking third in blocked shots.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can muster up an early lead. Then, they need to hit their free throws and hold onto the ball.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks have started the season great. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going as they will face another hot team. It all starts with their offense and how it holds up.

Doncic is a monster, averaging 32 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Kyrie Irving did not play Tuesday and is questionable for tonight's game. Ultimately, it means that Hardaway will have to pick up the slack again. Hardaway averages 17.7 points per game. Also, he must shoot better, as he shoots 42.8 percent from the field. Williams averages 10.3 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.

The Mavs are okay at shooting, ranking 15th in field-goal shooting percentage. Also, they are solid from the triples, ranking eighth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Mavericks struggle from the charity stripe, ranking 26th in free-throw shooting percentage. Unfortunately, the Mavs struggle on the boards, ranking 23rd in rebounds. The Mavericks are the best at handling the ball, ranking first in turnovers. However, they struggle in blocking shots, ranking 18th in blocked shots.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if they can build an early lead. Then, they need to win the board battle.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

It all depends on Irving. Assuming he is out, the Wolves should be able to pull off the win on the road.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-110)