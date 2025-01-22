ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-21) visit the Dallas Mavericks (23-20) on Wednesday night in a crucial Western Conference showdown. The Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards' 26.3 PPG, aim to get back on track after back-to-back losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Mavericks, spearheaded by Kyrie Irving's 24.2 PPG, look to defend their home court. Both teams are battling for playoff positioning, with Dallas currently holding the 7th seed and Minnesota close behind at 9th. The Mavs' potent offense (115.4 PPG) will test Minnesota's stingy defense (108.0 PPG allowed). With injuries potentially impacting both rosters, this matchup promises to be a tight contest with playoff implications.

Here are the Timberwolves-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Mavericks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -136

Dallas Mavericks: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Timberwolves, currently sitting at 22-21, have shown remarkable resilience and improvement in recent games, positioning themselves as formidable contenders in the Western Conference. Led by the dynamic Anthony Edwards, who's averaging an impressive 26.3 points per game, Minnesota's offense has found its rhythm, particularly in his last game where he led the team with 32 points on the night. The team's defensive prowess, allowing just 108.0 points per game, will be a significant factor against the Mavericks' high-scoring offense.

Dallas, despite their 23-20 record, has been struggling with consistency, going 3-7 in their last 10 games and averaging 108.7 points per game during this stretch. The Mavericks' recent home performance has been particularly concerning, with losses to formidable opponents like the Nuggets. Minnesota's balanced attack, featuring Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels alongside Edwards, presents a multifaceted challenge for Dallas's defense. The Timberwolves' ability to control the pace, exploit Dallas's defensive weaknesses, and leverage their superior recent form makes them the likely victors in this crucial Western Conference showdown.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are positioned to triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, leveraging their recent offensive resurgence and strategic adaptability. Despite facing challenges earlier in the season, the Mavericks have shown remarkable resilience, bouncing back from a three-game losing streak to win one out of their next two games. Kyrie Irving has been putting the team on his back with Doncic still out with an injury, with Irving averaging 24.2 points per game and demonstrating exceptional leadership during Dončić's recent injury absence. His complementary playing style and ability to create scoring opportunities will be critical in breaking down Minnesota's defensive schemes.

The Timberwolves will find themselves confronting a Mavericks team that has proven its ability to overcome adversity and perform under pressure. Dallas's recent home performances, including a decisive 106-98 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, indicate they are hitting their stride at the right moment. While the Timberwolves have their own strengths, the Mavericks' experience in high-stakes situations and their dynamic backcourt give them a significant edge. Irving's clutch performances and this Dallas squad rallying around him suggest Dallas has the offensive firepower and strategic depth to secure a compelling victory against Minnesota, continuing their momentum and solidifying their position in the Western Conference standings.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks are set for an intense Western Conference battle on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center, with multiple compelling storylines emerging from this matchup. Despite both teams sitting closely in the Western Conference standings – Dallas at 23-20 and Minnesota at 22-21 – the game promises high-stakes drama and potential playoff positioning implications. The Mavericks face significant challenges entering this contest, with key injuries potentially impacting their performance. These absences create opportunities for the Timberwolves, particularly with Anthony Edwards averaging an impressive 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Statistically, the matchup favors an offensive battle. The Timberwolves average 110.0 points per game, while the Mavericks surrender 111.8 points to opponents. Kyrie Irving, averaging 24.2 points and 4.8 assists, will be crucial in compensating for Dončić's absence. The Mavericks' recent form – going 3-7 in their last 10 games – suggests vulnerability, averaging 108.7 points while allowing 112.8 points per game. Expect a competitive Western Conference showdown where the Timberwolves' depth should be able to overcome the injury woes of the Mavericks to get back on track covering the spread in this road matchup.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -2 (-110), Under 217 (-110)