We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we'll see a cross-conference matchup between two teams for the first time this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-16) will visit the Detroit Pistons (15-18) as both teams try to stay afloat in the conference race. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves most recently fell to the Boston Celtics in a close 118-115 affair. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and have gone a modest 3-2 over their last five games. The just played two of the NBA's best in the Celtics and Thunder very closely, so expect them to try and get the job done as road betting favorites.

The Detroit Pistons won their most recent outing against the Charlotte Hornets 98-94. The victory marked back-to-back wins as the Pistons have now gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. They're slowly working their way towards a .500 record as they continue this hot streak at home.

Here are the Timberwolves-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Pistons Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -235

Detroit Pistons: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports North, FanDuel Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had some organizational issues from within their locker room and tensions have been boiling for quite some time. Anthony Edwards has been vocal about the struggles of the offense and the Timberwolves are in serious need of elevated play from anyone not named Anthony Edwards or Julius Randle. Jaden McDaniels has been emerging as a reliable option with his athletic scoring and rebounding, but the Timberwolves will have to be much better in every facet if they want to be considered one of the best in the conference.

Despite losing to Boston, the Timberwolves managed to out-rebound the Celtics 41-31, but the glaring difference has come in their lack of high assist totals. Much of Minnesota's offense in found in isolation through Edwards and Randle, but the Timberwolves should focus more on swinging the ball around and giving each player some touches. It's become easy from defenses to double Edwards and derail Minnesota's offense, so look for them to try and keep defenses guessing by swinging the ball to their role players.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are currently riding one of their hotter streaks of the season and franchise star Cade Cunningham has been sensational for his young squad. He's scored at least 15 points in every game he's appeared in this season and has truly reached a new potential with the ball in his hands. It helps that Tobias Harris is able to focus on scoring the ball while he's got options like Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren to dish the ball to.

The Detroit Pistons are also an impressive 17-15 ATS this season and going a decent 10-14 when listed as the underdogs. They've played with an underdog mentality all season and they've been able to stun much better teams as a result. With more time, this Pistons core of young talent will only grow in their chemistry the more they play together, so don't sleep on this team beating some good teams in the East this year.

Final Timberwolves-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Both squads will meet for the first time as it will be very interesting to see how Minnesota handles this energetic and athletic Detroit Pistons corps. The Timberwolves have had trouble scoring the ball all season and their defense has bailed them out of many games this season. They should have an advantage with Julius Randle in the paint as there's no one on the Pistons would can effectively guard him.

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the NBA's more active teams in the fast break and it could be the key to their success against the Timberwolves in this one. If they're able to push the ball in transition and initiate contact around the rim, they should be able to keep this game close simply from their chances at the line.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Detroit Pistons and the points at home. While the Timberwolves are the better squad on paper, I think the Piston have found a solid groove over the last week and I expect that momentum to carry them in this game here. Let's take Detroit to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-108)