Timo Werner dealt devastating injury blow ahead of World Cup with Germany

It’s still weird to think the World Cup is being held at this time of the year and as a result, countless players are suffering injuries with their respective clubs. The latest to go down and be ruled out for Qatar is RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is dealing with an ankle injury that will keep him out until 2023. A brutal blow for Hansi Flick’s Germany.

The injury occurred on matchday six of the Champions League group stages Wednesday against Shakhtar Donetsk. Werner was forced off in the 19th minute and it’s serious enough to keep him from living out a dream of playing on the biggest stage in football. The club released this statement after the news broke:

“Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. Timo Werner will therefore be out for the rest of 2022,” Leipzig said.

“A decision on his treatment will be made in the coming days.”

Timo Werner reunited with the Bundesliga outfit in August after a rough two-year spell at Chelsea where he struggled to adapt to the quality of the Premier League. Since arriving back at Leipzig, he’s scored four goals in nine league appearances and has also netted twice in the UCL.

Germany possesses no shortage of options in the final third, but Werner was seen as a key piece. The likes of Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, and Kai Havertz, among others, will be relied upon to provide the brilliance as Flick’s men battle it out in Group E alongside Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan.