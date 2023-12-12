In Wonka, he's an actor, singer and dancer. But in his free time, Timothée Chalamet is a gamer with a huge favorite this 2023.

While renowned for his portrayal of Paul Atreides in Dune and the upcoming role as the iconic chocolatier in Wonka, actor Timothée Chalamet is also an avid gamer. And just like us, Chalamet also has a favorite game of the year.

When asked by IGN about his favorite game of 2023 amid the plethora of critically acclaimed releases, Chalamet enthusiastically gave his nod to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, describing it as “just amazing.”

However, he chose to keep the details of the game under wraps. “I don't want to give anything away.”

But this is not new to the actor. At the recent Wonka premiere in Los Angeles, Chalamet revealed his current favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2. The third installment in the action-adventure Red Dead franchise released in 2018. Despite being fashionably late to the game, Timothée Chalamet expressed his enjoyment in gaming. He even pondered the fate of Arthur Morgan at the end of Epilogue One. And at some point, even wondering if he makes a return in Epilogue 2.

Now, Chalamet recently presented the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, where Baldur's Gate 3 emerged victorious. Notably, the actor has been involved in prominent gaming crossovers. With Fortnite featuring Dune skins in 2021 and his character Paul being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as a DLC operator.

Adding to his gaming background, Chalamet once maintained a secret Xbox 360 YouTube channel dedicated to painting controllers, offering custom pads for a fee of $10. As a devoted Spider-Man 2 fan, we'll see if he will have a future in Marvel.