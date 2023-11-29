Tina Knowles is not holding back after Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' film premiere look gathered negative reactions.

Tina Knowles is taking a stand against social media critics who targeted her daughter, Beyoncé. This is after the queen bey had her complexion and styling changed during the Renaissance concert film premiere.

The head of Knowles took to Instagram her response to accusations of skin-lightening and attempts to emulate whiteness.

In a post accompanied by a video showcasing Beyoncé throughout the years, Knowles expressed her frustration with “stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements” directed at her daughter. The controversy arose from a picture of Beyoncé at the Los Angeles premiere, where she wore a custom silver chainmail gown by Versace. A matching silver gloves and silver heels. All accompanied by platinum blonde hair styled with a sleek middle part.

Knowles condemned the critics, emphasizing the Renaissance concert film's theme of silver. All of which are reflected in Beyoncé's attire and hair. Tina Knowles also dismissed allegations of skin-lightening. She called out those perpetuating a “stupid narrative with hate and jealousy” and clarified that Beyoncé's fashion choices were not attempts to emulate whiteness. Bt were part of a themed fashion statement.

Addressing alleged media involvement, Knowles defended Beyoncé's character. She stated that her daughter minds her own business, helps others, and consistently uplifts and promotes black women and underrepresented individuals.

Tina Knowles' post garnered significant support, with comments from Octavia Spencer, Cynthia Erivo, and even Knowles' grandson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. The unified response from supporters praised Knowles for standing up against negativity and celebrated Beyoncé's positive contributions. After all, it's a celebration for the Renaissance concert film premiere.