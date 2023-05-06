The Tennessee Titans got some good picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they still have some roster spots to fill as they enter the next phase of the offseason. Here we are going to look at three free agents whom the Titans must target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

As the Titans ended their 2023 NFL Draft, concerns arose regarding their cornerback position. That was despite having both Roger McCreary and Kristian Fulton on the roster. Additional depth is deemed necessary. Coach Mike Vrabel hopes that the team still has the opportunity to acquire players, either through free agency or trade. Of course, he also hopes that potential signings may arise as players get released from other teams. While waiting for these prospects, the Titans are currently exploring the free-agent market. In addition, they’ve also signed an intriguing undrafted free agent worth monitoring.

Let’s look at three free agents the Titans must target after the draft.

1. CB Marcus Peters

Marcus Peters’ regression during the past season is concerning. This is particularly since he missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL. As a three-time Pro Bowler, his 113.7 QB rating when targeted could make some teams hesitant to pursue him now that he’s on the wrong side of 30. Nonetheless, Peters was a skilled ball hawk before his injury. Remember that he had 31 interceptions and six touchdowns from 2015 to 2020. Unfortunately, Peters had a subpar season in 2022. In fact, he had seven penalties and also tallied seven touchdowns allowed. These resulted in a 113.7 passer rating when targeted. Despite his rough season, Peters could still be a valuable asset for several teams if he can recover fully from his injury. Yes, his injury concerns are legitimate. Still, he brings energy and leadership as a playmaker on the field.

Marcus Peters or Rock Ya Sin? pic.twitter.com/gRLhmfHiyu — 𝘼𝙧𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙘 (@AtlanticArctic) April 29, 2023

2. CB Rock Ya-Sin

Rock Ya-Sin’s lack of a team at this point in the offseason is likely due to his injury history. Keep in mind that he was placed on injured reserve in Week 13 of the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury. He had already missed Week 4 with a knee injury as well. This limited him to 11 games that season. Despite his injury concerns, Ya-Sin’s age and skills suggest that he will eventually find a spot on a roster. Although he has dealt with injuries throughout his four-year career, Ya-Sin is a skilled cornerback in man coverage. He even had one of the highest man-coverage rates in the league at 68.6 percent last season. His passer rating of 81.7 when targeted also ranked 21st among corners. As cornerback depth is crucial for the Titans, they should give Ya-Sin a look.

3. EDGE Caleb Murphy

Reports suggest that edge rusher Caleb Murphy from Ferris State was one of the players signed by the Titans for the offseason. Despite being signed for the offseason, Murphy is considered good enough to potentially make the final roster. Take note that he holds the NCAA record for most sacks in a season with 25.5. This showcases his dominant edge-rushing abilities while playing for the D-II national champions.

Although Murphy has some athletic stiffness, his length and finishing ability make him a valuable pass-rush specialist who can play standing up or with a hand in the dirt. Head coach Mike Vrabel prefers players who can be moved around, and Murphy’s versatility fits that mold. The Titans lost pass-rushers DeMarcus Walker and Bud Dupree this offseason. However, they added Arden Key and are getting Harold Landry back from a torn ACL. However, Key and Rashad Weaver are not full-time players. Landry also may need time to regain his form, which opens up opportunities for rookie edge rushers like Murphy. Murphy will then compete for a roster spot in training camp against other players like Zach McCloud and Sam Okuayinonu. Of course, that’s assuming he lasts through the rest of the offseason.