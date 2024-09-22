For the second time in the last three seasons, the Tennessee Titans find themselves in an 0-2 hole after the first two weeks of the season, making their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers even more crucial. To get off the schneid following a pair of 24-17 defeats, the Titans offense — currently ranked 24th in yards per game — needs all of the help they can get, even if that's just in the form of a healthy complement of weapons.

One player whose status for the Titans Week 3 game against Green Bay had been up in the air was running back Tyjae Spears, who suffered an ankle injury in Tennessee's Week 2 loss at the New York Jets. Titans coach Brian Callahan described Spears' status as “day to day” earlier in the week, but on Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport delivered something close to a definitive update.

“#Titans RB Tyjae Spears, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play today, source said.”

Spears was expected to see a bigger role within the Titans offense this year following the departure of franchise icon Derrick Henry, however, through two games, the second-year back has been limited to just 10 carries for 41 yards, along with 6 receptions for 22 yards. Offseason free agent acquisition Tony Pollard has handled the bulk of the workload (33 carries, 141 yards, 1 touchdown, 8 receptions, 52 yards) out of the Titans backfield through the first two weeks of the season.

Last season, Tyjae Spears was third on the Titans in both targets (70) and receptions (52), trailing only veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and tight end Chig Okonkwo. Spears was second among all rookie running backs last year in receiving yards (385), trailing only 8th overall pick Bijan Robinson.