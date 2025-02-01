The Tennessee Titans possess the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that means that even the most seasoned draft experts don't really have a feel for how this year's Draft will play out, because the Titans have yet to indicate that they know who they'll be selecting with that top overall pick. It feels as though as many as four players — Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter — could be in the mix depending on who you ask, which makes the next few months awfully intriguing.

What we do know is that the Titans need a quarterback. Will Levis is currently the only quarterback on the roster, and in two seasons, Levis has done nothing to cement himself as the quarterback of the future in Tennessee. He's 5-16 as a starter and has turned the ball over 22 times in those 21 starts. Whether the Titans use their top pick to select Levis' predecessor remains to be seen, though, from the sounds of it, head coach Brian Callahan may have his eye on one quarterback in particular… Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Callahan was hired to be the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, a full year before the Bengals found themselves in position to select Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow was considered something close to a can't-miss prospect and transformed the Bengals into a Super Bowl contender almost overnight, but that doesn't mean he was viewed as flawless coming out of LSU.

“People had questions about Burrow's arm strength in general coming out. One of the things that's makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength,” Callahan told Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “If you're throwing on time and putting a ball when and where you're supposed to go, you're not going to have too many problems.”

According to Callahan, there are three things he looks at first when evaluating a quarterback: “Decision-making, timing, and accuracy.” Sanders threw just 13 interceptions in 907 pass attempts during his two seasons at Colorado while completing 71.8% of his passes, which is an NCAA career record, surpassing Colt Brennan's mark set 17 years ago. At 68.8%, Joe Burrow ranks 12th on that very same list.