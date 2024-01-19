The Titans continue to weed through their head coaching candidates.

The Tennessee Titans are one of seven NFL teams currently without a head coach and they're leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding Mike Vrabel's successor. The Titans have requested to or have already interviewed at least five coaches, including former Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Shaw is set to meet with Tennessee this weekend, per Adam Schefter. This comes days after Shaw took an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy.

Shaw took a year away from coaching after he resigned from his head coaching position with Stanford after the 2022 season. He compiled a 96-54 record in his 12 seasons with the school. He took over for Jim Harbaugh, who ironically is also back in the mix for an NFL job.

Though Shaw doesn’t have head coaching experience in the pros, he did spend nine seasons as an assistant in the NFL for three different teams. He started with the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive quality control coach in 1997 before taking the same position with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1998. He stayed in Oakland for four seasons, earning a promotion to quarterbacks coach in 2001.

Shaw then moved on to the Baltimore Ravens where he spent three seasons as quarterbacks & wide receivers coach before just handling the latter during the 2005 season. Six years later, and 16 into his coaching career, Shaw finally got a head coaching gig.

Perhaps a return to the NFL is his next stop.

Titans making their rounds

Before they meet with Shaw this weekend, the Titans are set for a pair of head coaching interviews on Friday with two NFL assistants.

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn with both interview with Tennessee on Friday, while Glenn is also speaking with the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport. Johnson previously interviewed with Atlanta as well.

Glenn is a particularly busy man as he tries to balance a plethora of head coaching interviews while game-planning for Detroit's divisional round playoff game. He's expected to have two more interviews on Saturday with the Chargers and Washington Commanders, a day before the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a spot in the NFC championship game.

In addition to those mentioned, the Titans have talked to the highly-coveted Antonio Pierce, who could still be in line for the Raiders job he held during the second half of the 2023 season. Tennessee also met with Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan this week.

It appears that from the coaches they are talking to, the Titans are interested in an offensive-minded head coach. It makes sense considering Tennessee seems ready to move forward with 2023 draft pick Will Levis as their starting quarterback.

An offense-first coach at the helm would be a change for the Titans after six seasons under Vrabel but perhaps it's what they need to get back into contention in the AFC. The next head coach could sway the future of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry as well, who is set to become a free agent in March.

Regardless, Tennessee's decision for its next head coach is a significant one with plenty of ramifications for the franchise riding on it.