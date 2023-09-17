The media session before Friday's practice for the Tennessee Titans did not feature their first-round draft pick, Peter Skoronski. According to the Titans' injury report released on Friday, Skoronski's availability for Sunday's game is uncertain due to an illness.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel did not definitively rule out Skoronski for the game but did not provide any specific updates on his condition. Now, however, we know that the rookie needed an appendectomy as per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

#Titans first-round G Peter Skoronski is inactive today because he needed an appendectomy, sources say. He was declared out with an illness late this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

Vrabel did, however, confirm that defensive backs Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton would not be playing.

Keep in mind that Peter Skoronski serves as the Titans' starting left guard. He even had an impressive NFL debut the previous week, allowing just one pressure and earning recognition as the Titans' top run blocker. Recall that the former Northwestern standout played left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American. The Titans chose him as the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the excitement surrounding Skoronski's promising start in the NFL has been dampened by this development. For sure, this appendectomy is severe enough to rule him out of the Week 2 matchup against the Chargers. Tennessee will need to find suitable replacements. Guys like Xavier Newman-Johnson and Corey Levin have emerged as the most likely alternative options. However, there's a possibility that Dillon Radunz may make his debut at left guard on Sunday.

This unexpected setback is disappointing for the team, especially considering Skoronski's already prominent role as the team's best offensive lineman.