Sunday’s AFC South divisional showdown between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans saw rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start. Willis ended the affair with ten pass attempts, one interception, and only 55 yards through the air. The Titans’ 17-10 victory came on the back of running back Derrick Henry’s dominant 219-yard rushing performance. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the rookie signal-caller was in awe when asked about Henry.

“It was really cool to see one of the premier guys in the NFL on my team just kind of take over the football game,” shared a chipper Willis. “[Henry] was like, ‘they can’t stop me, they can’t stop me,’ so it’s cool to see that because they weren’t stopping him.”

To put Henry’s colossal day in context, there have been nine regular season NFL games in which a running back rushed for over 200 yards since 2019. Following Sunday’s game against the Texans, Henry is responsible for five of those instances, per Stathead. Perhaps more impressively, this is the fourth-consecutive game the two-time Pro Bowler has accomplished this feat against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, Henry missed both matchups in 2021 due to a foot injury.

Despite missing starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, the Titans improved their record to 5-2, furthering their firm lead in the AFC South. Next week, the team will face off against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Will Derrick Henry be able to smash the Chiefs’ defensive front and give the Titans another W?