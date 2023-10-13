Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is widely considered to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. Although Titans fans have grown accustomed to seeing Henry dominate opposing defenses on a weekly basis, there was surprisingly a time when the superstar lacked the confidence he has now come to possess.

Derrick Henry had been struggling to open up the 2018 season, and after the team finished up a loss in London in which Henry struggled, he called up former Titans running back Eddie George, who had some wise words for the young star.

“I was very honest. I said, look, it's not about you hitting the home run,” said George of the conversation, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans. “We know you can hit the home run. It's what you can do consistently between the tackles, and it comes down to one fundamental thing. It comes down to you imposing your will on defenders. You are too big not to use that as your strength. You have to force guys to tackle you. Make one cut and go.”

Current Titans star Henry also looks back glowingly on the conversation.

“I guess it's a moment to look back on growth, and where I was at, compared to where I am at now,” said Henry, per Wyatt.

Henry and the Titans will be making their first trip back to London since that conversation this week when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. That game is slated to begin at 9:30 AM ET at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.