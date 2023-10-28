Over the last couple years, the Tennessee Titans have appeared to be torn between clinging to their current core (Kevin Byard trade not withstanding) or completely rebuilding their roster. That indecision is mirrored by the approach they are taking with their quarterbacks in Week 8.

With Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury, rookie Will Levis is making his first career start versus the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium. The situation is not as straightforward as many fans may have expected, however.

“Will Levis will get the start for Titans and is expected to get the most reps, but Malik Willis will have packages,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted on X. “Could end up being roughly 75-25 {percent} as far as play time.”

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel is evidentially not ready to fully commit to one signal-caller and is instead going to throw out multiple QB packages against Atlanta. While the strategy is sure to keep the defense on its toes, it is a clear message that the team is not completely sold on handing over the reins to Levis quite yet.

The former Kentucky signal-caller played sparingly in the preseason due to a quad injury and will see his first bit of NFL action this weekend. Accuracy is a concern, but Levis' arm talent clearly caught the Titans' attention. Despite scuffling in the past, Willis has done well with the few opportunities Vrabel has given him in 2023. He is 4-of-5 for 74 passing yards.

The future of the franchise could begin to take shape in this critical matchup. After a 2-4, last-place start to the season, could fans ask for anything more?