Malik Willis over Ryan Tannehill? Former All-Pro already thinks rookie has the edge

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant believes that rookie Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis should be the starting quarterback over teammate Ryan Tannehill going forward.

Nothing against Ryan T but Malik looking like the better fit… let’s see how it plays out in Nashville — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 28, 2022

Willis gave fans a glimpse of the future in the team’s final preseason game and the buzz surrounding him is growing. He had 131 passing yards, 79 rushing yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 26-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final season at Liberty, Willis threw for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Tannehill was traded to the Titans in 2019 after spending seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In his first season in Tennessee, he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl. In three seasons with Tannehill at the helm, the Titans have gone 30-13.

Even with Tannehill’s largely successful tenure as the starting quarterback of the Titans, some critics attribute a lot of Tennessee’s success to running back Derrick Henry, who is one the best running backs in the league.

There was some controversy earlier in the offseason, in which Tannehill claimed it is not his job to “mentor” Willis but that situation has since been resolved.

Bryant’s comments are interesting because after the trade of Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Titans lack any proven commodities at the wide receiver position, outside of veteran wideout Robert Woods.

The dual-threat ability of Willis could take the pressure off of Henry after he missed the last nine games of the regular season due to a Jones fracture.