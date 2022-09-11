Malik Willis supporters hit with harsh reality in hopes of usurping Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans are looking to win the AFC South for the third straight season in 2022. Could they end up doing it with a new quarterback in Malik Willis under center rather than veteran incumbent Ryan Tannehill?

It doesn’t appear likely. While Willis put together some strong games during the preseason, and generally looked good during training camp, the Titans are rolling with Tannehill for the 2022 season. It looks like fans of the Titans young quarterback will have to wait a little bit longer to see him take the field for regular season action.

“Rookie Malik Willis’ viral preseason moments notwithstanding, there is no competition or controversy here, sources informed of the team’s QB plans say. It’s Ryan Tannehill’s team for 2022.” – Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero, NFL.com

This is fairly unsurprising news out of the Titans camp. While Willis had some strong showings during the preseason, he still looked like a very raw player, which he is. It would have taken a lot for him to take Tannehill’s job, and it never seemed likely that would happen.

While Willis may have more upside than Tannehill, it’s clear that Tannehill is the better option under center for Tennessee right now. He has a strong understanding of the Titans offense, and has proven he can lead his team to the playoffs before.

Taking that next step forward is going to be key for Tannehill and the Titans, though. The Titans haven’t had much success in the playoffs recently, and if those struggles continue, Willis could find his way under center for Tennessee sooner rather than later.