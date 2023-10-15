The Tennessee Titans were hoping that their business trip across the Atlantic Ocean would result in a victory over the Baltimore Ravens that would leave them with a 3-3 record and in a good position to turn their season around. Instead, they fell behind early and dropped a 24-16 decision to the inspired Ravens, and they saw starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffer an ankle injury that forced him out of the game.

Backup Malik Willis took over for Tannehill but he was unable to get the Titans past their rivals. Baltimore closed out the game with a 24-16 victory. Tannehill completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards with an interception before he was injured.

Tannehill told Willis to “start getting loose just in case.”

Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards and did not throw an interception or a TD pass.

Willis tried to take the responsibility for the loss on his shoulders. “Your job is to be ready if called upon,” Willis said. “We didn’t come out with the (win), so it’s on me. I’ve got to go back to the drawing board and understand what it takes.”

The Titans have a bye week on the horizon after they return home. They will face the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 8, and there's a chance that Ryan Tannehill could return to the lineup. Additionally, head coach Mike Vrabel could also turn to Will Levis at that point if Tannehill is not available and he doesn't believe Willis can do the job effectively.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens attack as he completed 21 of 30 passes for 223 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also ran 13 times for 62 yards.

Mark Andrews caught 4 passes for 69 yards to lead the Ravens, while rookie speedster Zay Flowers caught 6 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.