Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst

The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.

#Titans LT Taylor Lewan feared to be lost for the season (via @BuckReising) https://t.co/DJZlQtU1sU — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) September 20, 2022

While it’s not confirmed just yet that Lewan will miss the rest of the season, that’s reportedly the expectation within the organization. Lewan suffered a non-contact knee injury on Titans’ first snap in the first quarter of the game. It was a brutal loss for the team, who were upended 41-7 in the primetime showdown.

Big injuries are nothing new for Lewan, unfortunately. The three-time Pro Bowler has not played a full season since 2017. Over the past five years, Lewan has been limited to just 47 games. Should he miss the rest of the season, he will have missed 41 games during that five-year span. He played in 13 games last season but was only available for five games in 2020.

Taylor Lewan tore the ACL in his right knee back in 2020. The non-contact injury he sustained in Week 2 is to the very same knee, which is certainly concerning for the veteran offensive lineman.

With Lewan out of the mix on Monday, Dennis Daley took over at left tackle, though he didn’t churn out a very inspiring performance. Should the injury prove to be season-ending, the Titans may be forced to explore a move to buff up the offensive line in Lewan’s stead.