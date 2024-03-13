The Tennessee Titans have plenty of work to do this offseason. As the free agency signings get underway, the team is expected to maximize its enormous cap space for a fresh start under coach Brian Callahan. A rebuild around quarterback Will Levis is projected to take place and the Titans have already landed four players so far: running back Tony Pollard, center Lloyd Cushenberry, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and linebacker Kenneth Murray.
Presently, it looks like another player will soon head to Tennessee and bolster the offensive line. Per the Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Titans are expected to sign Saahdiq Charles to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $2.5 million.
Charles has been a Washington Commander throughout his four NFL seasons. The lineman was a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2020 and has mostly been a backup until 2023, where he started 10 out of his 11 games played — a career-high in starts. As a primary QB protector last year, Charles played in 643 offensive snaps, allowing four sacks.
The 6-foot-4, 322-pound lineman has played in every OL position except center and a large part of his snaps have come with him at guard, per Titans Wire's Mike Moraitis.
Once signed, Saahdiq Charles will be joining Lloyd Cushenberry (his LSU teammate) as another new face on the Titans O-Line this coming season.
Many further moves are expected to be made, especially since the Titans just lost the likes of Derrick Henry and Azeez Al-Shaair. With plenty of cracks to fix, the next few months will be detrimental for a Tennessee franchise that's looking to make sure a more fruitful year takes place.