By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Tennessee saw their playoff chances fall by the wayside in Week 18, leading to the Titans‘ brass making some changes.

The Titans ended the year with a 7-10 record. Tennesee finished the season on a seven-game losing streak. Falling to the Jaguars 20-16 and losing the AFC South was the final straw. Alongside Downing, the Titans also released offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier, via the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Todd Downing had been the Titans’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He has been an NFL coach since 2005 and has served in numerous roles, including his first offensive coordinator opportunity with the Raiders in 2017.

In Downing’s first year with the Titans, Tennessee had the 17th best offense, averaging 342.5 yards per game. They had the fifth-best rushing offense in the league, averaging 141.4 YPG on the ground. Of course, having running back Derrick Henry helps.

But even with Henry, Downing and the Titans saw their offense slide in 2022. Tennessee finished with the third-worst offense in the NFL, averaging 296.8 yards per game. While their run game was still the Titans’ specialty, they still fell from last year’s standards, finishing 13th by averaging 125.4 YPG.

Tennessee started their season with the look of a scary playoff team. But as the weeks went on, the losses started to pile up. Between the offensive and the team’s overall struggles, someone had to go. Downing was the one to have to pack his bags.