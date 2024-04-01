The Kansas City Chiefs were always going to have a tough time keeping all of their star players in town, and the guy who ended up being on the outside looking in was L'Jarius Sneed. While the star cornerback was franchise tagged by the team ahead of free agency, the Chiefs ended up trading him to the Tennessee Titans, who quickly signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension.
The Titans managed to shore up their secondary by adding one of the top cornerbacks in the game in Sneed, and fans are clearly pumped up by the deal. You can add general manager Ron Carthon to the list of folks who are pumped to see Sneed in a Titans uniform, as he shared his excitement about the move when offering his first comments on the big trade.
“It's a huge get. It gives you three top-flight corners in him and Chidobe (Awuzie) and Roger (McCreary) that can just flat-out cover people. He matches Chido's energy of being a physical, aggressive corner that can also play in run support. You see a lot of the way the game is going with the toss crack, and forcing the corners to come up there and play more in run support, and we have guys who are willing to stick their face in there and tackle people.” – Ron Carthon, TennesseeTitans.com
Ron Carthon lays out process of acquiring L'Jarius Sneed
As Carthon mentions above, Tennessee has an elite cornerback trio of Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, and Roger McCreary that is set to give opposing wide receivers nightmares. The Titans had been working hard to find a way to get Sneed on their team, and while there were a handful of suitors for his services, Carthon outlined how the two teams managed to find a way to make ends meet and get a deal done.
“You just remain patient. You did your due diligence prior to them franchising him, and then when he was franchised, you kind of got a feel on where it could possibly go. And then (the Chiefs) got the deal done with Chris Jones. You study other teams and try and figure out where they are, so it was one of those things where we used a patient and diligent approach, and when the opportunity presented itself, we were in a position to do it, and we made it happen. And, it took effort from both teams to get it done.” – Ron Carthon, TennesseeTitans.com
Making trades in any professional sports league is easier said than done, and while it seems like Sneed would be headed elsewhere for a period of time, the Titans stuck with it and managed to make a deal happen. Now, they have a cornerback who can be a pillar of their team for years to come, and it's clear everyone around the team is hyped to have him on their squad.