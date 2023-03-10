The Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran center and Pro Bowler Ben Jones on Friday after seven seasons with the team, Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports reported.

Jones has been with the team since signing as a free agent in 2016, and after being given the choice to retire and refusing, he was cut by the franchise. The 33-year-old played and started 108 games in his seven seasons in Tennessee after four seasons with the Houston Texans to begin his career.

The Titans lost seven straight games to end the 2022 season; it was Jones’ only losing campaign as part of the organization. He was selected to his first career Pro Bowl at the conclusion of the year.

He is the fifth player released by the franchise this offseason, following left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham and kicker Randy Bullock. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is also expected to be released by the team.

“Arguably the most important free agent signing under former general manager Jon Robinson, Jones is beloved by the Tennessee organization and fan base,” wrote Reising on Friday.

“Despite missing five games in 2022 with concussions, Jones had previously missed only one career game dating back to high school. His durability and prowess will make him difficult to replace as the Titans face uncertainty at every position on their offensive line heading into 2023.”

The Titans will save $3.708 million against their salary cap by releasing Ben Jones before Jun. 1, counting $4.87 million in dead money unless they designate him as a post-Jun. 1 cut, per Pro Football Talk. In that case, the release would save them $6 million with only $2.293 million in dead money.