Titans reach feat not seen in 17 years that shows offense needs a boost

The Tennessee Titans are in the lead in the AFC South through five games, but not by much. They are 3-2 so far after winning (and losing) some close games. Aside from their Week 2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, each of their games has been decided by one score.

One very worrisome trend that the Titans have been on this season is an inability to score in the fourth quarter. According to NFL Research, the last team to do this was the 2005 San Francisco 49ers. That team started 1-4 but these Titans have found a way to remain in a winning position through the first quarter of the season.

Titans are first team to not score a point in fourth quarter through five games since '05 49ers (per @NFLResearch)https://t.co/o2Isml0bBm pic.twitter.com/WatAWe0hRc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 10, 2022

The Titans’ offense isn’t terrible overall. Derrick Henry is still a workhorse back even if he doesn’t have the efficiency he once did and Ryan Tannehill has been decent. But the way they go cold late in games has to be changed. The offense needs to help Henry pick up more yards per rush and Tannehill could use some more weapons. Malik Willis starting may help them but so far, the Titans seem content to just have him be the backup right now.

Even when Treylon Burks returns from injury, the Titans will have to make some key improvements and/or additions to their offense. Especially because their defense isn’t an elite unit, the offense has to be able to put up points in crunch time. Although the AFC South may not be as competitive as previously thought thanks to the Indianapolis Colts being bad so far and the Jacksonville Jaguars still feeling growing pains, the Titans could still make the playoffs.