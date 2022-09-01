Titans’ defense gutted by season-ending injury to Pro Bowler Harold Landry

The Tennessee Titans were hit with a crushing blow to their defense after it was announced that Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s practice. The 2021 Pro Bowl linebacker underwent testing on the knee which confirmed that he had torn the ACL. Adam Schefter reported that Landry’s season will be over before it even starts, as the ACL injury will sideline him for the entire campaign.

A loss before the season even begins: Titans’ pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL during practice Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

This is a titanic loss for the Titans ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Landry was one of the team’s best defenders in 2021 and was slotted to be a starting linebacker this year. With Landry done for the year, the Titans have a hole to fill at the weak-side linebacker position. Behind Landry on the depth chart is fifth-year veteran Ola Adeniyi, who could be vaulted into the starting role.

Last year, Adeniyi featured in 16 games as a backup, recording 2.5 sacks, 21 tackles, and 8 QB hits in what was his first year with the Titans.

Landry was the starting weak-side linebacker for the Titans last year and had a prolific breakout season. The 26-year-old recorded 12.0 sacks, 75 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits, and one forced fumble. He made his first Pro Bowl after the dominant season, during which he started every single game, something he’s accomplished three years in a row now.

Landry had just signed a lucrative extension with the Titans, so losing him to an ACL injury is even more painful for the franchise. The 26-year-old is slated to make $87.5 million over the next five years, including $52.5 million in guaranteed money. He was only due $1.25 million in base salary this year, but that figure will rise to $15 million in 2023.