Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans may have all of their stars ready to go for Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons participated in practice on Friday.

Throughout this season, Jeffery Simmons has dealt with an ankle injury. This led to him missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Burks dealt with an illness during this week, leading him to miss Thursday’s practice.

The Titans have relied heavily on both Simmons and Burks throughout this season. Simmons has quickly become the face of this defense. In ten games, he has recorded 41 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 6.5 total sacks.

In recent weeks, Burks has emerged as a go-to target for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He has appeared in seven games this season, recording 24 receptions for 334 receiving yards. Over his past two games, he has recorded 181 receiving yards on 11 total receptions.

Heading into Week 13, the Titans currently find themselves at 7-4 and atop the AFC South. But this unit will have their hands full against this Jalen Hurts led Eagles team. The Eagles are the NFL’s first team to reach double-digit wins as they currently have a record of 10-1.

This game could very well come down to a couple of big plays on either side of the ball. If the Titans have both Burks and Simmons on the field, their chances of stealing a victory will be much better. A win against this Eagles team could make the Titans resume even better.