The Tennessee Titans were dealt a scare at training camp on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks left practice early after landing hard on his hip, per Jim Wyatt. However, Burks did walk off at his own discretion, which is a promising sign that it may not be a serious ailment.

While the Titans' WR room is loaded, Burks is an important weapon for quarterback Will Levis. The 24-year-old had just 16 catches for 221 yards in his second NFL season in 2023, but he'll likely see an increased workload in 2024.

Tennessee is also without top pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins, who suffered a knee sprain earlier this month. His initial timeline for a return sat at 4-6 weeks, but there's a good chance Hopkins will suit up for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

The Titans' receiver group consists of Burks, Tyler Boyd, Hopkins, and Calvin Ridley, who are the main options for Levis. Needless to say, the QB will have no shortage of talent out wide.

Burks was drafted by Tennessee in the first round in the 2022 NFL draft and will be expected to be more productive in '24. He's had a difficult time staying healthy since entering the league, suffering a concussion in Year 1 and a knee injury last season. He's suited up in just 22 games, including 15 starts.

Overall, Burks has 49 receptions for 665 yards and a lone touchdown in his career and has two seasons left on his rookie deal with the franchise. Tennessee has a team option for Burks in 2025, so we'll see how he performs in '24.

The Titans finish up their preseason on August 25 against the New Orleans Saints. Expectations are definitely a bit higher for the organization after finishing at the bottom of the AFC South last year with a 6-11 record.

We'll see if Burks is able to play this weekend or not.