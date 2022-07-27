Titans rookie Treylon Burks’ major admission amid conditioning concerns

The Tennessee Titans look a lot different than they did at the end of the 2021 season. Arguably their most different looking position grouping heading into the 2022 season is wide receiver. Rather than being led by A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, it will be Robert Woods and Treylon Burks leading the way for Tennessee’s pass catchers.

The Titans are very high on Treylon Burks, who they drafted with the 18th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. But Burks reportedly had some conditioning issues that offseason that the Titans coaching staff was not too pleased about. It certainly wasn’t a great first impression for the rookie wideout.

Burks certainly didn’t look worse for wear at the Titans first training camp practice today, with multiple reporters saying that Burks had a great first day. They also said they he looked thinner than the last time they saw him. When asked about it after practice, Burks admitted that he could have done more to prepare for offseason activities, and that he is putting in the work necessary to right his wrongs.

“I would say yeah. That’s just being accountable; I should have taken a better attack on that and now that I am, you can tell a big difference.” – Treylon Burks, Titans Wire

While Burks’ conditioning struggles are worrying, it’s great to see that he’s putting in the work to fix them. Burks admitting that it’s his fault too also shows a lot of character, which is another good sign for the young rookie.

Things couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start for Burks in his NFL career. But if the early returns tell us anything, it’s that Burks is going to do what it takes to succeed, and that’s a great sign for the Titans and their fans.