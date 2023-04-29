Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With the Tennessee Titans taking Will Levis in the second round, it means the former Kentucky star will be meeting his fellow rookie QBs and draft classmates CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson multiple times by virtue of being in the same division.

The Texans made Stroud the second overall pick in the draft, while the Colts picked Richardson fourth overall on Thursday.

Levis, who was expected to be taken in the first round as well before falling to the Titans with the no. 33 pick in the second round, certainly couldn’t wait to match up against Stroud and Richardson in the AFC South. He expressed as much on Friday following his selection.

“It is definitely going to be fun competing with Stroud and Richardson in this division,” Levis said, per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider.

Sure enough, Will Levis’ humiliating drop from a first-round selection to a second-rounder will add more motivation for the 23-year-old as he faces the likes of CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

While some could say that he’s overhyped, the fact remains that there were expectations he’s going to be at least a Top 10 pick. As everyone knows, that is far from the case.

Levis will most likely want to show other teams that they made a mistake passing on him, all while proving that the Titans made the right decision.

Of course it depends if Levis will get plenty of opportunities on the Titans behind Ryan Tannehill, but if he has legitimate first-round talent, it shouldn’t be long until he gets his chance,